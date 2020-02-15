Zacks: Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

