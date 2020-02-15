Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

TRTX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 250,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,471. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 41.26, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,791,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 437,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

