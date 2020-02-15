Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Insperity posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $73.51. 844,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,759. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

