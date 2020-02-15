Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Gaia posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 57.0% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 69.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.18. Gaia has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.