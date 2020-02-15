Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Gaia posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaia.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.18. Gaia has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
