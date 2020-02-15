Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRME. Raymond James upped their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $42.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 173,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

