Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BEST posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. BEST has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.