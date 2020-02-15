Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

