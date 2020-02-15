YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,262.20

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,262.20 and traded as low as $1,210.00. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 shares last traded at $1,210.00, with a volume of 909 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $231.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,261.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,189.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

