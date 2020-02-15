Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YRD. Morgan Stanley lowered Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Yirendai currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

NYSE:YRD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 330,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $415.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yirendai has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 2,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 335,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yirendai during the third quarter worth $760,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

