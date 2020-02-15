Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.34-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.033-1.051 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Yeti also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.34-1.39 EPS.

Shares of Yeti stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,987,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

Get Yeti alerts:

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Yeti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.77.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.