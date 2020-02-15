Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $30.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Yelp stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 5,257,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

