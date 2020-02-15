Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of YRI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,904. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

