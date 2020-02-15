XPO Logistics’ (XPO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.75.

NYSE XPO opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4,301.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

