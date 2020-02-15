XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPP. Citigroup cut XP Power to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power stock traded down GBX 110 ($1.45) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,210 ($42.23). 31,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The company has a market capitalization of $638.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,390.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,748.61. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,820 ($50.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.56.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.