XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Down 24.2%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares dropped 24.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.53, approximately 2,335,402 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,186,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

XBIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $679.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.61.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that XBiotech Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

