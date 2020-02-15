WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.56. WPP Aunz shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 51,462 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.55.

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

