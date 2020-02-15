Workday’s (WDAY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $196.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.04 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 914,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,437,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.