WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 241,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 0.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WNS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 573,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

