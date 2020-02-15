Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.53

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.53 and traded as high as $37.27. Willdan Group shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 32,914 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 316,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

