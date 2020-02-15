Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.53

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.53 and traded as high as $37.27. Willdan Group shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 32,914 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 1.03.
About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.
