Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $3.89. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

