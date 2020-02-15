WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $5.30 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bittrex, EXX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $138,945.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

