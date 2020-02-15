WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMWH. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Get WH Smith alerts:

SMWH traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,420 ($31.83). 221,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,508.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,264.15. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.90.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.