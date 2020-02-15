WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. WEX has a 52 week low of $169.48 and a 52 week high of $234.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

