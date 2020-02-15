Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 530,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 884,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 44,212 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

