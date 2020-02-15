Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after acquiring an additional 157,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 506,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

