Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 14.1%

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) dropped 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.95 and last traded at $82.16, approximately 7,105,310 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 1,967,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $236,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $160,340.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 106.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,461 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $74,342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 333,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $27,111,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

