Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Deutsche Bank

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.85.

WM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.75. 1,299,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,778. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

