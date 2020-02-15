Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $30.88 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009836 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

