Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

