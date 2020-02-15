Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.51.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
