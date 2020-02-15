Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Holdings Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

WD stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,043,419 over the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

