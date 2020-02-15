VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Reduced by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,902,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in VMware by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 84,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of VMW opened at $161.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

