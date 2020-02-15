Vmoto (ASX:VMT) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Vmoto Ltd (ASX:VMT) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.31 ($0.22), approximately 212,855 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.30 ($0.21).

The firm has a market cap of $68.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.18.

About Vmoto (ASX:VMT)

Vmoto Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing and distribution of green electric powered two-wheel vehicles. It also manufactures and distributes petrol scooters and four wheel all-terrain vehicles. The company offers its products primarily under the Vmoto, Super Soco, and E-Max brand names in approximately 27 countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and South Africa.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vmoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vmoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.