Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.60.

VIVE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,413. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

