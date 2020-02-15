Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Irhythm Technologies worth $42,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $89.22. 110,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.60. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

