Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,282 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $44,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.82. 525,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.