Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of NVR worth $41,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVR by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NVR by 10.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total transaction of $9,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,002.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,715.04, for a total transaction of $3,715,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $49,685,243. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $28.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,993.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,868.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,698.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,562.02 and a 12-month high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $58.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

