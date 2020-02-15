Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

