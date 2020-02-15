Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.54 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $41,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

