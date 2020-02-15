Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $42,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 43.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,704. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

CI stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,178. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

