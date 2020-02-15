Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Viad stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. Viad has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viad by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viad by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 438,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viad by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

