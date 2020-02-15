VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,193. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.73. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

