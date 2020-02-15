Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 39.28% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

