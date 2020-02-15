Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.51 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bitsane and QBTC. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and $10.30 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,910.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.02700789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.41 or 0.04460582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00777725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00904080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00106552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009757 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00658092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,456,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Coinroom, Upbit, QBTC and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

