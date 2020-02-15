Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $171.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

