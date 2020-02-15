Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vereit were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,560,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VER traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,891,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

