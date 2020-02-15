Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,518.73. 1,153,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,667. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,435.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.