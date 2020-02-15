VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.89

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.89 and traded as high as $41.55. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 11,566,530 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

