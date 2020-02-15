Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 972,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,135. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 247,901 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.