Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 525 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $15.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,134.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

