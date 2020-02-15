Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Shares Up 50%

Vapor Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VPOR)’s stock price shot up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,470,645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,149,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Vapor Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPOR)

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.